Gp Capt moves AFT for quashing trial by GCM

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, March 21

A Group Captain being tried by a general court martial (GCM) for alleged lapses leading to an Mi-17 helicopter being shot down by friendly fire near Srinagar in February 2019 has moved the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT), seeking quashing of his trial after his plea challenging the GCM’s jurisdiction was overruled.

In his petition, Gp Capt SR Chowdhury has stated that the special plea to the general jurisdiction of the court raised by him has been overruled without assigning any reason, sources said.

On commencement of the trial last month, he had contended that the GCM did not have the jurisdiction to try him on account of violations of various rights available to him under law and certain irregularities during pre-trial procedures.

Seeking quashing of the court of inquiry, the chargesheet issued to him and the order to convene the GCM, he has asked that the IAF authorities be restrained from continuing with the trial till the matter is disposed of by the AFT, the sources added.