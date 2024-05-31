GPS trackers affixed on two undertrials

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 30

The Jammu and Kashmir police today affixed GPS tracking device to ankle of two undertrials bailed by the court. “In compliance to an order received from the court, the police in Baramulla today affixed a GPS tracking device on a undertrial terror associate who was enlarged on bail in a UA(P) case of Police Station Uri,” a police spokesman said.

The accused, the spokesman said, was arrested in case FIR under Sections 13, 18, 18B, 20, 23, 40 UA(P) Act,120 B IPC, 7/25 Arms Act and has been enlarged bail by the court. “The GPS anklet will be used to monitor the movement of the said terror associate and ensure that he doesn’t violate the bail conditions,” the police spokesman added.

In another case, the police spokesman said they affixed GPS tracking devices on “undertrial terror associate” who was enlarged on bail in UA(P) case. “The accused was arrested in case FIR No 34/2018 under Section 38, 39 UA(P) Act of Police Station Dooru and has been enlarged on bail by the court. The GPS anklet will be used to monitor the movement of the said terror associate and ensure that he doesn’t violate the bail conditions.”

