Grenades , arms seized in Bandipora

Srinagar, September 30
In a major blow to terrorist groups operating from across the Line of Control, the Army and the police seized arms and ammunition from Nowshera Nard area in Gurez sector of Bandipora on Friday.
“A huge weapon cache of seven AK rifles, two Chinese pistols, 13 Chinese grenades, 21 AK magazines, four pistol magazines, 1,190 AK ammunition and 132 pistol ammunition were seized,” the Army stated, adding that the seizure had given a major setback to the terrorist groups attempting to fuel violence in Kashmir.
According to police sources, these weapons and war-like stores were dropped for being picked up by terrorists and anti-national elements on the Indian side and further transported to Bandipora and other areas in hinterland.
