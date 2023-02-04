GSI team inspects village in J-K’s Doda district for ascertaining underlying factors for cracks in buildings

Doda/Jammu, February 4
A team of experts from the Geological Survey of India (GSI) on Saturday inspected a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district to ascertain the underlying factors for the development of cracks in nearly two dozen concrete buildings, an official said.
Doda Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Paul Mahajan said the GSI experts visited the affected Nai Basti village in Thathri tehsil to know the reason for the cracks in 19 residential houses, a mosque and a religious school for girls.
Mahajan, who along with other senior officers including Senior Superintendent of Police Abdul Qayoom met the affected families, said the GSI team will submit its report soon.
Over 100 members of 19 families were evacuated after their houses developed cracks. Three of the houses collapsed on Friday.
The Deputy Commissioner assured all possible help to the affected families and said a relief camp with all necessary facilities has been set up for them.
Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Thathri, Athar Amin Zargar said administration is closely monitoring the situation and all necessary and precautionary measures are being taken for the safety of the people.
