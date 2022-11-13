GSI to step up exploration of chromite in Ladakh

Chandigarh, November 12
The Geological Survey of India (GSI) is stepping up the exploration of chromite mineral resources in the northern areas of Ladakh for which it is also roping in the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology (WIHG), Dehradun.
“The issue was raised at a core group meeting head at GSI headquarters recently and the possibility of future collaboration between the GSI and the WIHG in this field was discussed,” a GSI official said. “GSI’s northern region has been tasked to formulate a memorandum of understanding between the two organisations on research and data sharing,” he added.
Chromite is an ore of chromium that has wide industrial use and an essential element for the production of stainless steel where it is used to induce hardness, toughness and chemical resistance.
India’s assessed resources of chromite is over 200 metric tonnes, which is just about 2% of the world’s reserves, even though India accounts for about 20% of the global production.
The occurrence of chromite in India is restricted to a few states, with Odisha and Jharkhand accounting for the bulk of reserves. The presence in the region of Ladakh and Kashmir is relatively low.
According to GSI officials, the inferred reserves of chromite in Ladakh so far has been assessed to be around 14,000 MT. These are primarily located at Brown Hill in Dras near Kargil and the Nidar Valley near Leh.
