Guidelines issued for postal ballots by absentee voters

Jammu, April 29

In preparation for the Lok Sabha election, District Election Officer, Leh, Santosh Sukhedeve held a meeting to discuss postal ballots for absentee voters in the “essential services” category.

This initiative is aimed at persons employed in essential services who will be unable to vote in person during the election in the UT on May 20.

Officials from different departments attended the meeting, where guidelines were provided for postal ballot voting by Absentee Voters on Essential Services (AVES). During the briefing on AVES, Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC), Leh, Sonam Nurboo, explained that individuals who wish to apply as AVES voters must submit their application in Form 12D to the Returning Officer (RO), providing all necessary details. Upon receipt of Form 12D, the RO will verify the names against the existing electoral roll.

He provided information about the establishment of Posting Voting Centres (PVC) and the process of notifying details of candidates, personnel, and standard operating procedures at PVC. It was mentioned that each centre should have at least one gazetted officer to verify the declaration of the elector in Form -13A and a tick mark should be placed against the elector’s name in the AVES list.

DEO informed that the Election Commission has provided two different types of facilities so that there is maximum participation from the people. One is the election duty certificate, which will be provided to the polling duty officers, and the other is the postal ballot service facility.

