Guj varsity to help Ladakh curb drug menace

Jammu, April 30
Ladakh is in talks with National Forensic Science University, Gujarat, to tackle the drug menace which is marking its presence in the cold desert region with the advent of tourist season. Umang Narula, adviser to Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur, chaired the first state-level meeting of the narco coordination centre wherein ADGP SS Khandare apprised him that the department was in consultation with the Gujarat varsity for recruiting manpower and procuring specialised equipment for combating trafficking and the use of drugs.
Awareness drive at schools, colleges
- Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur says an awareness campaign in schools and colleges holds utmost importance.
- NCB Deputy DG Gyaneshwar Singh informs that drug users’ count has increased seven times during 2004-2019.
He added that a dedicated canine squad was also in place to detect drugs.
The narco coordination centre (NCORD) is a mechanism for effective coordination among all the drug enforcement agencies and other stakeholders, and also to provide a common platform for discussions on drug-trafficking-related issues.
Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) Deputy Director General Gyaneshwar Singh gave a comprehensive presentation on ‘NCORD Mechanism’ and the current drug scenario. He informed the meeting that the number of drug users in India had increased by seven times during the 2004-2019 period.
While taking stock of the drug abuse cases and trafficking scenario in Ladakh, the adviser stated that mass awareness campaigns in schools and colleges were of utmost importance as the drug menace mostly affected children and adolescents. He also deliberated on the requirement of counselling centres, rehabilitation and drug de-addiction centres and reiterated that drug users should be treated as victims who needed rehabilitation, and not as criminals.
Principal Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, Pawan Kotwal stressed the need for hiring experts to deal with substance abuse disorder on grassroots level.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India calls for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine ahead of PM Modi’s Europe trip
On his first trip abroad this year, Modi will embark on a th...
Heatwave abates in northwest India, 5 days of relief predicted
Isolated light rainfall along with dust storms, thunderstorm...
Priority is to ensure very high standards of operational preparedness: Army Chief Manoj Pande
Says Indian Army, in coordination with Air Force and Navy, w...
Patiala clashes: Key accused Barjinder Singh Parwana among six more arrested
Nine arrests so far in connection with Friday’s violence | P...
'I am back with your good wishes and His blessings': Dharmendra to fans after returning from hospital
The 86-year-old star suffered a muscle pull