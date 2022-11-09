Gujjar-Bakarwals’ march from Kupwara to Kathua getting support, say rallyists

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, November 8

The youths from Gujjar and Bakarwal communities, who have been holding a protest march from Kupwara to Kathua against the proposal to grant the scheduled tribe status to the Paharis, have said their event has been getting people’s support. The march is being organised by 40 Gujjar youths under the aegis of the Gujjar Bakarwal Joint Action Committee.

Guftar Choudhary, one of the leaders heading the ‘Tribals Bachao March’, said the rally started from Kupwara on November 4. “Four districts have been covered so far. In every district, at least 600 people are joining us. The march will end in Kathua, which borders Punjab, after 20-25 days,” he said.

The rallyists are informing the nomads about how the government’s “decision could impact them”.

“Gujjars and Bakarwals are over 16 lakh in number in J&K. If the Central Government believes it will get support of other communities, it should keep in mind that only 2-3 lakh voters are being targeted. They will lose the support of Gujjars and Bakarwals,” Guftar said. After Kashmiris and Dogras, Gujjars and Bakarwals form one of the largest ethnic groups in J&K, having influence in several Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies. Nine seats have been reserved for the STs for the first time by the Delimitation Commission.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during a rally in Rajouri in October, had promised ST status to the Paharis, bringing cheers among the community but infuriating Gujjars.

Noted tribal researcher Javed Rahi said nomadic Gujjars and Bakarwals had been a marginalised group in J&K. “They have little access to resources due to which they deserve reservation. Even the Hindu Gujjars from Rajasthan and Haryana are supporting the protesting community members in J&K. It is a weird situation that the people having all facilities are also being included in the ST category,” said Rahi. The Commission for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes, led by Justice GD Sharma (retd) ,had recommended reservation to Pahari, Paddari and Koli as well as Gadda Brahman. The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes recently gave a go-ahead to include these groups in ST list of J&K.

#jammu #Kathua #Kupwara