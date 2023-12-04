Gujjars, Bakerwals threaten to hold stir if Paharis given ST tag

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, December 3

A day ahead of the winter session of Parliament, the Gujjar-Bakerwal community of J&K held a mahapanchayat in Jammu in which members warned the Central Government not to pass the Bill granting scheduled tribe (ST) status to the Pahari community. The Bill was introduced in Parliament in an earlier session.

Led by the Gujjar-Bakerwal Organisations’ Coordination Committee, the mahapanchayat was held in the JDA parking ground at Bahu Plaza in Jammu in which significant number of members from the nomadic community took part. Leaders from Rajouri, Poonch and as far as Kashmir areas also visited the mahapanchayat to press for their demand. The members said that the community members would take to the streets in case the ST tag was granted to the Pahari community.

Gujjars and Bakerwals, who already enjoy the scheduled tribe status, allege that the same benefits are being proposed for the Pahari community for political reasons and will dilute their quota.

The leaders of the community appealed to the Gujjars from across the country to safeguard the rights of the community members in J&K. They appealed to the community members in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and other regions of the country to join them.

The Constitution (J&K) scheduled tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023, is likely to be taken up during the winter session. This bill will grant reservation to the Pahari ethnic group.

Anwar Choudhary, chairman of the Coordination Committee, said the Bill had already been introduced and the government was planning to pass it in the winter session. “This is an unconstitutional Bill that should not be passed as it will give a wrong message to the Gujjar community which will go to any extent against the Bill,” said Choudhary.

He said the Bill was drafted on the basis of recommendations given by Justice GD Sharma commission. “The recommendations mentioned inclusion of some higher castes in the ST in J&K which is wrong. Paharis are not STs,” said Choudhary.

Guftar Ahmed, a youth leader of the community, said the government had hurt the sentiments of Gujjars and Bakerwals. “We will not allow changes to the ST status. Gujjars and Bakerwals have always stood by the police and the Army against anti-national forces. If the government thinks that the Gujjar community is present only in J&K, they should know that our brethren are present in multiple states of the country and they will stand with us,” he said. The BJP had on Saturday stated that the reservation available to the Gujjars and the Bakerwals would not be diluted. Rajya Sabha MP Gulam Ali Khatana said Union Home Minister, Amit Shah had assured a delegation of the tribal community that the 10% reservation granted to them would not be diluted at any cost.

The MP said the ST community in J&K had suffered for decades during the rule of the Congress, the NC and the PDP and their voice was heard only by the BJP. Khatana said some elements had been trying to mislead the Gujjar community that they would not get the benefits of reservation, which is totally false and baseless.

Unconstitutional This is an unconsti-tutional Bill. It should not be passed as it will give a wrong message to the Gujjar community which will go to any extent against it. — Anwar Choudhary, chairman, gujjar-bakerwal organisations' coordination committee Wider reach Gujjars and Bakerwals are present not only in Jammu & Kashmir, but also in multiple states of the country. They will stand with us (against dilution of scheduled tribe benefits). — Guftar Ahmed, youth leader, gujjar-bakerwal community

