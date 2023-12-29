Gulmarg gears up for tourist influx ahead of New Year

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 28

The world-renowned tourist haven of Gulmarg is poised to welcome a large number of visitors in the coming months, particularly during the upcoming New Year festivities.

In anticipation of the bustling winter tourist season, the Gulmarg Development Authority (GDA), in collaboration with various administrative bodies and stakeholders in the tourism sector, is gearing up to ensure a successful and massive influx of visitors.

Globally, people flock to Gulmarg during the peak winter months, and the government is fully prepared to extend a warm welcome by providing all necessary facilities.

Known for its breathtaking vistas during snowfall and the enchanting lupine flower season, which typically spans from mid-June to the end of July, Gulmarg stands out as one of the most incredible tourist destinations.

The allure of Gulmarg is further heightened by the availability of snowfall and a plethora of adventure activities, including skiing, snow skating, snow cycling, and the Khelo India event organised by the J&K Sports Council, Youth Sports and Services, and the Department of Tourism.

In preparation for the expected surge in visitors, hoteliers have received comprehensive guidelines from administrators, ensuring well-furnished accommodations, reliable electricity heating, continuous hot water supply, and the provision of quality food at their establishments.

Police to ensure security of tourists

Udhampur SSP Joginder Singh conducted a meeting of police personnel in Chenani and Kud to discussed arrangements for the New Year’s Eve. The SSP issued instructions to personnel to ensure the safety and security of tourists thronging the tourist resorts around December 31 through mobile patrolling particularly in tourist destinations, including Patnitop, Kud, Sudhmahadev and Mantalai. He emphasised the need for maintaining strict discipline while performing their duties. — OC

