Gulmarg's iconic Shiv temple featured in Bollywood movie’s hit song 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar' gutted in fire

PTI

Srinagar, June 5

A temple located atop a hillock in the tourist resort of Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir was gutted in a blaze early Wednesday, officials said here.

The blaze erupted in the Shiv Temple, which is also known as Rani Temple, before dawn.

Police assisted by locals put out the fire but could not save the temple, they said.

The cause of fire was not immediately known.

The temple was popular among tourists as it has featured in several Bollywood movies, including in the hit song 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar' from "Aap Ki Kasam".

