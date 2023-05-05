Gunfight between terrorists and security forces breaks out in Rajouri

Jammu, May 5
An encounter between terrorists and security forces has started in Kandi area of Rajouri on Friday morning.
Two to three terrorists were hiding in the forest area.
Teams of Army, police and CRPF reached the spot after which the gunfight started.
ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh confirmed the development.
The group behind the terror attack on an army truck on April 20 is also believed to be hiding in Rajouri.
