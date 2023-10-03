Gunfight between ultras, security men underway in Rajouri

Our Correspondent

Jammu, October 2

A gunfight erupted between security forces and terrorists during a massive search operation in the forest area of Kalakote in Rajouri district on Monday evening. There was no immediate report of any casualty, officials said.

Earlier in the day, personnel of the Army, the police and the CRPF had cordoned off the Broh and Soom forest belt in the area after receiving inputs regarding the presence of terrorists.

The search operation turned into an encounter late in the evening when the terrorists hiding in the area opened fire on the forces in an attempt to break the cordon, the officials said. Security forces retaliated and an exchange of fire between the two sides was underway. (With PTI inputs)

