Gunshots fired in Rajouri amid suspicious activity

PTI

Rajouri/Jammu, November 13

Village defence guards on Sunday opened fire, observing suspicious movement in a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, officials said. No one was injured in the firing that took place around 4 am in upper Dhangri, a village where terrorists killed seven persons in an attack early this year, officials said.

The guards fired around two dozen rounds upon noticing some suspicious movement outside a house in the village. Personnel of the police and the Army have launched a cordon-and-search operation in the village and adjoining areas as a precautionary measure, officials added.

