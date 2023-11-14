Gunshots fired in Rajouri amid suspicious activity

Rajouri/Jammu, November 13
Village defence guards on Sunday opened fire, observing suspicious movement in a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, officials said. No one was injured in the firing that took place around 4 am in upper Dhangri, a village where terrorists killed seven persons in an attack early this year, officials said.
The guards fired around two dozen rounds upon noticing some suspicious movement outside a house in the village. Personnel of the police and the Army have launched a cordon-and-search operation in the village and adjoining areas as a precautionary measure, officials added.
