Hailstorm wreaks havoc in fruit orchards

IANS

Srinagar, April 20

A heavy hailstorm on Saturday damaged fruit orchards in several areas of Shopian district. Reports said there was heavy damage to orchards including the buds and flowers, which will adversely affect the production of fruits . The fruit growers have appealed to the authorities to provide relief to orchardists.

