Hanu, Dha power projects in Kargil near completion

Jammu, March 17

Secretary, Power and New and Renewable Energy Department, Ladakh, Vikram Singh Malik during his tour to Kargil district visited power projects at Hanu and Dha and took stock of the status of the projects.

He was informed that the project at Dha (9 megawatts) is 95 percent complete and is ready for power generation. “The Project at Hanu (9 MW) is 93% complete and major required tests have been done. 66kv D/C transmission lines of 60 kms are done with erection of more than 210 transmission towers and around 60 transmission towers are yet to be completed,” an official informed.

Malik instructed representative of the P&R Infra Projects Ltd, which is building the projects, to increase manpower for the early completion of the remaining works.

He directed that work at all the sites should be started from the start of working season. The Secretary stressed on the early completion of the erection of the remaining transmission towers which connect to Khaltsi sub station.

At Dha, a group of ex-servicemen met with the Secretary and requested compensation for land and reservation of jobs at the projects for locals from the adjoining region. The Secretary instructed P&R Infra Projects Ltd to prioritise locals for job opportunities at the sites.

