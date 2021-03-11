Punjab minister Harjot Singh Bains is AAP poll incharge in J&K

Chandigarh, May 5
Punjab Minister for Jails, Mining and Tourism Harjot Singh Bains has been appointed as election incharge of the Aam Aadmi Party for Jammu. His appointment was made by the national secretary of the party this evening. Gaurav Sharma and Pradeep Mittal will assist him.
