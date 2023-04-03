Harsh Dev ‘elected’ Panthers Party chief

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 2

Even as senior leader and former minister Harsh Dev Singh stated that he has been elected president of the J&K Panthers Party on Sunday, another faction claimed that he is not even a member of the party.

In a statement released to the media, Harsh Dev Singh claimed that a motion was moved by Bansi Lal Sharma, founder member and former president of the party, and approved unanimously by the members of the working committee. “The election was necessitated as the term of the previous president had expired on March 23 and the election for the state president had become overdue,” the statement read.

Harsh Dev said that he would work to “liberate the people of J&K from socio-economic bias and prejudices and to strengthen the bonds of communal amity and brotherhood”.

However, the working president of the party, PK Ganju, rejected the claims of Harsh Dev and said that he was a self-styled leader who had left the Panthers Party last year and later rejoined it.

Singh had joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in May last year and left it in February this year to rejoin Panthers Party.

“I have already e-mailed to the Chief Election Commissioner of India informing him about the activities going on in our party where some people who are not even associated with our party are trying to hijack it,” said Ganju.

Ganju claimed those supporting Harsh Dev are even not the members of the party. “It is unfortunate that a senior leader is behaving in this way,” Ganju said.