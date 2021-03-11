Haryana-native soldier shoots himself with service rifle in J-K’s Ramban

Srinagar, May 14
A soldier reportedly shot himself to death with his service rifle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district, police said on Saturday.
The incident took place on Friday evening at the Neel camp in Banihal area.
According to sources, the victim has been identified as Haryana-native Ravi Kumar of the 12 Rashtriya Rifles.
An FIR has been lodged. IANS
