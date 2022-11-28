Haryana to help J&K digitise services

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 27

The governments of Haryana and J&K today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen and deepen the collaboration on knowledge sharing, IT initiatives and best practices in e-governance.

The pact was signed by the UT’s IT Department and the Department of Information Technology Electronics and Communication Haryana (DITECH) during the valedictory session of 25th National Conference on e-Governance being held at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University in Katra. The event also witnessed the launch of J&K’s vision document and cyber security policy.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar receives a memento from L-G Manoj Sinha during a conference on e-governance in Katra on Sunday. PTI

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who paid obeisance at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine before attending the conference in Reasi, recalled his three years in J&K (as an RSS pracharak) when there was Article 370 in force and terrorism was at its peak. J&K has come out of the terrorism phase and is heading towards development, he said.

According to Khattar, many vested interests are not happy with the digitalisation of services because it has checked corruption. “We are looking forward to the new J&K-Haryana collaboration and committed to support the UT in meeting the goals. Haryana is ready to provide consultancy, training or any other support which you need from us,” he said.

Highlighting the UT’s achievements, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said, “In 2013, the total number of e-transaction was merely 20 lakh in J&K. This year, till November 25, the number of e-transaction is 38.50 crore. On an average, J&K is recording 550 e-transactions every minute.” He underscored that despite being a late entrant in digital transformation, J&K has achieved several milestones with solid technical architecture at the service of citizens.

“We are also working on the development of IT infrastructure, technology-led market linkages, encouraging emerging concepts like use of artificial intelligence in agriculture for welfare of farmers, layered public grievances and use of metaverse (for global tourism),” Sinha said.

More than 500 services will be made online in the next 3 years for a better digital delivery ecosystem, the L-G said. “We have prepared a road map and action plan for the next one, three and five years,” he added.

The two-day conference was organised by J&K in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances.

