Hate speech: Curfew in Bhaderwah, Army called, Net services snapped

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 9

Curfew was imposed and the Army was called for a flag march in Hindu-minority Bhaderwah town in Doda district after some people delivered a “hate” speech from a religious place against a particular community today. Internet services have also been snapped.

According to information, some people delivered a speech at a shrine and threatened BJP’s former spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her recent controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad. Hurling abuses at the supporters of Nupur, the speakers are said to have spewed venom against a particular community.

A video of the event has gone viral on the social media, drawing condemnation from society.

Fearing communal tension, the administration deployed policemen in large numbers and also called Army for a flag march.

The police have lodged an FIR. Jammu AGDP Mukesh Singh said an FIR was registered at the Bhaderwah police station. “Anyone who takes law into his hands will not be spared,” he added.

Bhaderwah was already tense in the wake of “vandalism” at the ancient Vasuki Nag Temple recently. Protests were also held after which a case was registered.