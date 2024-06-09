Have emerged as alternative to family politics: Rashid’s party

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 8

The Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) today said its leader Engineer Rashid, who won from the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat, would be sending a message from jail to his constituents by Monday. Party leaders said the AIP had emerged as a new alternative to the legacy politics of Jammu and Kashmir and that it would actively participate in the upcoming elections.

AIP leaders expressed regret over not fielding candidates in the South Kashmir and Srinagar constituencies, believing that they could have achieved a clean sweep there as well. The leaders attributed their electoral success not merely to sympathy vote, but to Rashid’s “personal commitment” and “political stance”.

AIP spokesperson Firdous Baba said: “Engineer Rashid should be released from jail and allowed to take his oath. He is a representative of his constituency and cannot remain behind bars.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Baramulla #Kashmir #Lok Sabha #Srinagar