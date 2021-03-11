Hawala operator held for funding Lashkar, Al-Badr

New Delhi, August 19

The Delhi Police and the J&K Police, in assistance with central agencies, on Friday arrested a hawala operator for allegedly funding terror outfits Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and Al-Badr. The accused has been identified as Mohammed Yaseen. The arrest came a day after the J&K Police caught a man, Abdul Hamid Mir, carrying Rs 10 lakh at the Jammu bus stand.

Accused into garment trade A garment trader in Meena Bazaar of old Delhi area, Mohammed Yaseen told the police hawala money was being sent to Surat and Mumbai from South Africa.

He recently got Rs 24 lakh and sent Rs 17 lakh to Jammu and Kashmir via two couriers and the remaining Rs 7 lakh was seized from his house during a search.

According to the police, Mohammed Yaseen has been an important link for taking funds from different parts of the country to Jammu and Kashmir.

HGS Dhaliwal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Special Cell, Delhi, said Inspectors Sunil Kumar Rajain and Ravinder Joshi, under the supervision of ACPs Lalit Mohan Negi and Hridaya Bhushan, were working on a piece of information when they caught Yaseen, a resident of Turkman Gate, in Delhi. “He was working as an agent for hawala transactions related to funding LeT and Al-Badr. On August 17, Yaseen gave around Rs 10 lakh to a terror operative, Abdul Hamid Mir, of J&K for use in terrorist activities,” Dhaliwal said.

According to the official, the Delhi Police had on Thursday received information from central agencies and the J&K Police regarding Yaseen engaged in anti-national activities and operating from Meena Bazaar in Delhi. “A raiding team was constituted and deployed in and around Meena Bazaar,” the DCP said.

The police said Rs 7 lakh in cash and a cell phone were seized from him. “Yaseen is a garment trader in Meena Bazaar. Working as a conduit, he collected funds from abroad and delivered the same to terror operatives in J&K,” the official said.

During interrogation, Yaseen disclosed that hawala money was also being sent to Surat and Mumbai through South Africa.

The police said, “Yaseen is an important link for taking funds from different parts of the country to J&K. Recently, he received Rs 24 lakh from South Africa of which he transferred Rs 17 lakh through two couriers, including Abdul Hamid Mir, to terror operatives in J&K. The remaining amount (Rs 7 lakh) was recovered from his house during a search.”

Further investigation is being carried out. — IANS

Aide caught carrying Rs 10 lakh at Jammu bus station

On August 17, Mohammed Yaseen gave

Rs 10 lakh to Abdul Hamid Mir for handing it over to terror groups in J&K. Abdul was caught at the Jammu bus stand on Thursday and his interrogation made the police reach Yaseen. After his detention, the Jammu ADGP had said that the suspect was being questioned regarding terror funding.