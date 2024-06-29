Health ATM installed in Leh PHC

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 28

The Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC) of India Limited and Manav Vikas Sanstha, an NGO, inaugurated advanced health machines in government medical facilities at the Primary Health Centre in Chuchot, Leh.

“The Chuchot Primary Health Centre has made a significant advancement in healthcare by installing a state-of-the-art health ATM machine. This cutting-edge device can diagnose over 46 plus health parameters, providing the local residents quick and comprehensive health screenings,” an official informed.

In-charge Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Leh, Dolma Choskit, emphasised the convenience and efficiency of the health ATM.

Amit Kumar from ECGC Limited expressed his enthusiasm for this new addition, highlighting its benefits for the community. “This initiative demonstrates that the central and state governments are actively working towards providing quality and advanced healthcare to people in rural areas,” he said.

Earlier, Kartikeya Tewari of Manav Vikas Sanstha provided an extensive overview of the health ATM. “The machine offers a wide range of screenings, including measurements of height, weight, body temperature, blood glucose, haemoglobin levels, ECG, and blood pressure. It also performs both invasive and non-invasive blood tests, heart checkups, and tests for dengue, malaria, and typhoid, among others,” Tewari said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Leh