Health ATMs to be set up on Vaishno Devi shrine route

Jammu, April 6

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the installation of nine cloud-enabled health ATMs along the pilgrimage track in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said on Saturday.

The shrine board inked the pact with Hewlett Packard Enterprise for health ATMs and one Telemedicine Studio at Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the shrine, the official said.

He said the move is part of the board’s commitment to providing good and easily accessible health care services to the pilgrims.

“This initiative is being undertaken by the Shrine Board as per the directions of (Lt Governor) Manoj Sinha who is also its chairman, in collaboration with HPE as part of its CSR to enhance Health Care accessibility for the pilgrims, stakeholders, besides, local inhabitants on the yatra track round the clock,” the official said.

In addition, he said the installation of one telemedicine Studio at Katra shall bridge the gap and enhance patient outcomes by enabling seamless virtual consultations between pilgrims and Health Care providers through high definition video conferencing regardless of geographic barriers.

The health ATMs can instantly check 50-plus parameters within 10 minutes which include blood pressure (BP), sugar, body temperature, oxygen level, BMI, body fat index, dehydration and pulse rate.

