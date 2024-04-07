Health ATMs to be set up on Vaishno Devi yatra route

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 6

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has announced the installation of Health ATMs at medical units situated at key sectors along the yatra track. These ATMs will feature advanced medical technology to ensure that services are provided exclusively to pilgrims whose data is fetched.

This was stated Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer, SMVDSB, after inking a vital Memorandum of Understanding with two entities of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). The agreement entails the installation of nine cloud-enabled state-of-the-art health ATMs along the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage track and one telemedicine studio in Katra. These ATMs can instantly check 50+ parameters within 10 minutes which includes blood pressure (BP), sugar, body temperature, oxygen level, BMI, body fat index, dehydration and pulse rate and the tests are being done free of cost at the medical units of Shrine Board.

The installation of telemedicine studio at Katra would enhance patient outcomes by enabling seamless virtual consultations between pilgrims and healthcare providers through high definition video conferencing regardless of geographic barriers.

This initiative of the shrine board provides innovative platforms to the pilgrims by facilitating not only primary care consultations but also enabling specialty consultations by the medical experts.

Anshul Garg said the health ATMs shall be equipped with cutting edge medical technology and linked with RFID to ensure that services are being provided to data fetched pilgrims only.

He said these health ATMs would integrate with Electronic Medical Records of the pilgrims for improving healthcare landscape for personalised and comprehensive care. He exhorted that these initiatives underscores the board’s dedication and commitment to leveraging technology for the betterment of pilgrims by providing world-class healthcare services at the Vaishno Devi shrine.

