Health camp for livestock organised in Ladakh’s Zanskar

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, July 4

A health-cum-awareness camp programme was organised in Ladakh’s Zanskar to aware the general public, farmers about different livestock disease, livestock management and departmental schemes, officials said on Thursday.

“The programme was aimed to provide essential health care services to animals and create awareness among the farmers about different departmental schemes like NADCP (National Animal Disease Control Programme) and KCC etc., management of livestock and different livestock diseases like FMD (Foot-and-mouth disease) and brucellosis, etc.,” an official statement said. It said the programme was aimed to encourage the self-help group members to boost economy of livestock breeders.

