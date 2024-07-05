Health camp for livestock organised in Ladakh’s Zanskar

Srinagar, July 4
A health-cum-awareness camp programme was organised in Ladakh’s Zanskar to aware the general public, farmers about different livestock disease, livestock management and departmental schemes, officials said on Thursday.
“The programme was aimed to provide essential health care services to animals and create awareness among the farmers about different departmental schemes like NADCP (National Animal Disease Control Programme) and KCC etc., management of livestock and different livestock diseases like FMD (Foot-and-mouth disease) and brucellosis, etc.,” an official statement said. It said the programme was aimed to encourage the self-help group members to boost economy of livestock breeders.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Russia to release Indians fighting in Ukraine war after Modi-Putin talks
PM Modi arrived in Moscow on Monday evening, which marks his...
3 dead after car catches fire as it hits truck in Haryana’s Pehowa
The victims belonged to Jhajjar and were on their way toward...
White House spars with reporters on Parkinson's specialist visits
Visitors' log suggests that Parkinson's specialist Dr Kevin ...
Amritpal Singh's mother being pressurised for her 'not a Khalistani supporter' remark, claims Ravneet Bittu
Khadoor Sahib MP has expressed his resentment over his mothe...