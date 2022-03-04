Health Dept asked to detach transferred staff from Leh

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 3

The Ladakh administration has taken a note of the health staff who continue to stay in Leh town despite their posting in far-flung areas of the cold desert.

Pawan Kotwal, Principal Secretary, Health and Medical Education, chaired a meeting of the Executive Committee of the State Health Society in which he asked Dr Motup Dorje, Director, Health Services, to detach such employees from Leh town.

Kotwal said there were many things in the department that needed a check.

Kotwal also said the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) teams should gather the primary schoolchildren at the local anganwadi centres and conduct a health checkup. He was apprised that there were 10 RBSK teams each in Leh and Kargil districts.

“It was proposed during the meeting that the Asha workers’ travel allowance be hiked. A proposal in that regard will be sent to the Union Ministry by the Health Department,” a spokesperson of administration said.

Checkup for kids

Pawan Kotwal, Principal Secretary, Health and Medical Education, asks Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram teams to conduct checkup of primary schoolkids.