Health Dept schemes reviewed in Rajouri

Jammu, December 19

Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal conducted a comprehensive review of the initiatives and programmes of the Health Department during a meeting held on Tuesday.

The meeting served as a platform to assess the progress and effectiveness of various healthcare schemes and to strategise the way forward in enhancing healthcare accessibility and eradicating infectious diseases in the district.

One of the key highlights of the meeting was the discussion on the operational Jan Aushidi Kendras. These Kendras, established to provide affordable generic medicines to the public, have proven to be instrumental in ensuring that essential medications are accessible to all. The meeting acknowledged the presence of five functional Jan Aushidi Kendras, and a special mention was made of the collaboration between the Health Department and the Cooperative Department in setting up a Kendra at Manjakote primary health centre.

The meeting also shed light on the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP), the advanced disease surveillance system launched by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. IHIP is expected to revolutionise disease surveillance and enhance public health response. Kundal emphasised the significance of the IHIP and directed the officers to maximize its potential in ensuring efficient disease monitoring and control.

