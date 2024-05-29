Health screening launched for schoolchildren in Leh

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 28

The Department of Health launched a comprehensive programme at the Government Higher Secondary School in Chuchot Shamma, Leh, which will cover all schools in coming days encompassing a range of health services under the National Health Mission.

“Key components include the child health screening and early intervention services, targeting 32 diseases and adolescent health counselling supported by counsellors and clinical psychologists. The initiative also integrates the National Mental Health Programme and the National Tobacco Control Programme, promoting holistic youth health and wellness,” an official informed.

Psychiatrist and drug de-addiction specialist from SNM Hospital, Leh, Dr Tashi Tundup, addressed individual and interpersonal issues, providing personalised counselling sessions.

Dr Tashi emphasised the importance of managing day-to-day stress, interpersonal issues, and mental health challenges to maintain productivity and contribute positively to society. He discussed various mental health conditions, such as depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, and behavioral problems, underscoring the need for proper treatment.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Leh