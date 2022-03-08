Health Secretary reviews progress of AIIMS project in Samba district

Jammu, March 7
Health Union Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Monday visited the AIIMS in Samba district and reviewed the progress of the Rs 1,661 crore project. Officials informed Bhushan that 45 per cent of civil and other infrastructure works were over and the rest was scheduled to be completed by April 2023.
The institute is being established at a sanctioned cost of Rs 1,661 crore, including Rs 1,452 crore for medical college and other infrastructure and Rs 209 crore for medical equipment and related material, he said.
The Union Health Secretary also visited the under-construction Ayush Block within the AIIMS project besides launching a plantation drive in the premises. —
