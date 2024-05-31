Health Secy orders implementation of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 30

Secretary, Health & Medical Education, Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, today reviewed implementation of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) in Jammu and Kashmir during a meeting.

The Secretary directed the authorities to expedite the process of establishment of Project Management Unit under ABDM on schedule in order to avoid any delay in implementation of ABDM ecosystem in public and private health facilities throughout the UT. He directed all officers and officials to work hard in order to guarantee that ABDM is fully implemented across the Union Territory.

Highlighting the importance of digital interventions in healthcare delivery, Abid Rasheed stressed on utilisation of technology to expedite and enhance the quality of healthcare services for patients in need. He directed the officers to identify the stakeholders and challenges that impede effective adoption of digital health ecosystem. He also asked for outlining a roadmap to achieve this vision for all the stakeholders in the ABDM ecosystem.

The Secretary emphasised the necessity for all officers to work in coordination to improve the process of digitalisation in the healthcare system besides elevating the quality of facilities being given to patients in hospitals through this technological revolution in medicare across the UT.

Mission Director, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, J&K, Nazim Zai Khan delivered a detailed presentation highlighting various aspects of the Mission, encompassing status of ABDM in the UT, manpower in Project Management Unit under ABDM, upcoming infrastructure, targets achieved and operational status of HMIS (JK e-Sahaj) in public health facilities across J&K.

