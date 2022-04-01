Hearing of case against Bitta Karate on Apr 16

Hearing of case against Bitta Karate on Apr 16

Bitta Karate has been accused of killing several Pandits. File

Our Correspondent

Srinagar/Jammu, March 31

A sessions court here has reopened the case against Farooq Ahmad Dar, alias Bitta Karate, accused of killing Pandits during the armed insurgency in the 1990s. Acting on a petition of kin of Satish Tickoo, who was shot dead on February 2, 1990 in Habba Kadal locality in Srinagar, the court has listed the case for hearing on April 16.

Pradeep Koul, brother-in-law of Satish Tickoo, said the matter was sub judice so the family won’t comment. “We have full faith in law. The media has already created a hype regarding the issue. We want the things to go as per the law,” he added.

MEDIA HYPE

The matter is sub judice. We have full faith in law. The media has already created a hype regarding the issue. We want the things to go as per law. —Pradeep Koul, Kin of Satish Tickoo killed in 1990

The Kashmir Files movie has brought back the spotlight on the killings and exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. The banned outfit, Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), has been largely blamed, which had sought an independent Kashmir.

Karate as well as Yasin Malik are in Delhi’s Tihar Jail on charges of funnelling funds from Pakistan into terror activities in Kashmir. The NIA arrested Karate in 2017 and Malik in February 2019.

Bitta Karate was initially arrested in 1990. He had admitted on camera to having killed 20 Pandits on the orders of JKLF leaders. He later denied it, saying he gave the statement under duress. In 2006, Karate was released for lack of evidence and “disinterest” of the prosecution.

Advocate Utsav Bains said, “The victim family should get justice. Thirty-one years have passed and the family doesn’t know what happened to the case.”

Karate grew up in Guru Bazar locality of the old city Srinagar, which was a hotbed of militancy in the 1990s. He dropped out of high school, which had many Pandit teachers.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

12 IAS, 13 IPS reshuffled in Punjab

2
Haryana

In video, Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike', says 'shut up, won't be good for you'

3
Punjab

Daylong special session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha on April 1

4
Trending

IndiGo responds after techie hacks website to retrieve lost luggage

5
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann's government to provide digital J-forms to farmers across state from April 1

6
Punjab

Resolution introduced in US Congress to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day

7
Nation

Must not allow communal exclusion in Karnataka: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

8
Trending

Know the truth behind 'giant snake skeleton' seen in France from satellite; watch viral video

9
Trending

Reham Khan takes a dig at ex-husband Imran Khan in the backdrop of current political fiasco; Sidhu gets a special mention

10
World address to pakistan

Defiant Pak PM Imran Khan says he will not resign; says ready to face no-trust vote on Sunday

Don't Miss

View All
Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike’, says 'shut up, won't be good for you'
Haryana

In video, Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike', says 'shut up, won't be good for you'

‘India has two kinds of English’, Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat’s witty exchange has netizens comment ‘one is English with dictionary and other without it’
Trending

Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat's witty exchange has netizens say 'one is English with dictionary and other without it'

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents
Himachal

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage
Trending

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage, netizens call it an epic way to get query resolved

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will be exposed', has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mention in it
Entertainment

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will be exposed', has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mention in it

Bhagwant Mann congratulates Harnaaz Kaur for bringing crown back to India after 21 years as Miss Universe meets Punjab CM
Trending

Bhagwant Mann congratulates Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu for bringing crown back to India after 21 years as Miss Universe meets Punjab CM

Tamil Nadu youth pays Rs 2.5 lakh in Rs 1 coins for his dream bike
Nation

Tamil Nadu youth pays Rs 2.5 lakh in Rs 1 coins for his dream bike

Viral video: Anand Mahindra hails man balancing sack on his head while riding a bicycle, calls him ‘human segway’
Trending

Viral video: Anand Mahindra hails man balancing sack on his head while riding a bicycle, calls him ‘human segway’

Top Stories

Kerala NGO diverts funds via J&K to build mosques in Faridkot

Kerala NGO diverts funds via J&K to build mosques in Punjab's Faridkot

AFSPA goes from parts of Nagaland, Assam, Manipur

AFSPA goes from parts of Nagaland, Assam, Manipur

Decision comes 3 months after botched anti-insurgency ops in...

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives; to meet PM, EAM today

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives; to meet PM Modi, EAM today

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss presses for sanctions on...

Adamant Imran says will play till the last ball

Adamant Imran Khan says will play till the last ball

Reports of backroom deal with Oppn

Akalis ‘losing’ grip on SGPC post poll rout

Akalis 'losing' grip on SGPC post poll rout

Cities

View All

PDS wheat: Flour mills told to maintain records

PDS wheat: Flour mills told to maintain records

GNDU to train students in field of technical textiles

Amritsar MC expects to collect Rs 4 cr on last day

Widen Amritsar's narrow lanes leading to Golden Temple: Visitors

Will take steps to beautify circular road around historic wall in Amritsar: Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar

First-year student alleges ragging at AIIMS-Bathinda

First-year student alleges ragging at AIIMS-Bathinda

Firing at kabaddi event, two held

Tech university staff go on strike

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa districts sans judge, litigants suffer

Give regular jobs: Health workers

First rainless March since 2008

First rainless March since 2008

Now, pay more for taxis, autos

Vivek Soni new Mohali SSP

Deadly 'S' curve on Airport Road in Mohali set to be straightened

Vax drive in 12-14 age group yet to gather steam in P'kula

Vandalism by biggest party will send out wrong signals: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Vandalism by biggest party will send out wrong signals: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi, Maharashtra discard face mask

PSEB’s diktat: Pay Rs 800 to get Class X, XII certificates

PSEB's diktat: Pay Rs 800 to get Class X, XII certificates

Mixed response to Corbevax drive in Jalandhar district

Hoshiarpur Crafts Bazaar ends on a musical note

Completing pending projects, improving sanitation my priority says Nakodar MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann

Cracks in houses: Commissioner issues notice to 2 Jalandhar MC officials

Ludhiana MC notices to 85 hospitals for property tax scrutiny

Ludhiana MC notices to 85 hospitals for property tax scrutiny

Revenue officers' association ends strike after two days

3 held by Khanna police with 4 illegal weapons

Visitor overcharged at Bhadaur House market parking lot

AAP MLAs ask NHAI officials to speed up ongoing projects

Scholarship scam:: Over ~10 crore siphoned off from varsity accounts

Scholarship scam:: Over Rs10 crore siphoned off from varsity accounts

Guest faculty seek regular jobs

Navjot Kaur appointed new Registrar of Punjabi varsity

Illegal liquor seized from hotel in Fatehgarh Sahib

Varsity staffer bags award