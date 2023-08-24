 Hearing on Article 370: Petitioners confusing internal sovereignty with autonomy, Centre tells Supreme Court : The Tribune India

  • J & K
  • Hearing on Article 370: Petitioners confusing internal sovereignty with autonomy, Centre tells Supreme Court

Hearing on Article 370: Petitioners confusing internal sovereignty with autonomy, Centre tells Supreme Court

Solicitor General’s submission came after CJI said the Centre will have to deal with the petitioners’ arguments that Jammu and Kashmir gave up its external sovereignty on accession to India but it didn’t surrender its internal sovereignty

Hearing on Article 370: Petitioners confusing internal sovereignty with autonomy, Centre tells Supreme Court

Noting that the princely states were making their own constitutions, SG said when more and more Princely States started acceding; they started participating in framing of the Indian Constitution. iStock



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, August 24

The Centre on Thursday contested petitioners’ argument that Jammu and Kashmir ceded only external sovereignty on signing of the Instrument of Accession in October 1947 and that internal sovereignty remained with the erstwhile state.

“The petitioners are confusing internal sovereignty with autonomy. External sovereignty, no one can dispute lies with the Union of India… Internal sovereignty would mean autonomy of federal units. This autonomy is there with every state,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a five-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud.

The Solicitor General’s submission came after the CJI said the Centre will have to deal with the petitioners’ arguments that Jammu and Kashmir gave up its external sovereignty on accession to India but it didn’t surrender its internal sovereignty.

Noting that the princely states were making their own constitutions, Mehta said when more and more Princely States started acceding; they started participating in framing of the Indian Constitution.

Once the Indian Constitution came everything started getting subsumed, Mehta emphasized and said, “Article 1 came… and when the First Schedule (of the Constitution) came, the only sovereign that remained was ‘we the people of India’.”

Article 1 says, “India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States” and “The States and the territories thereof shall be as specified in the First Schedule.” It further says, “The territory of India shall comprise— (a) the territories of the States; (b) the Union territories specified in the First Schedule; and (c) such other territories as may be acquired.

Earlier, commencing arguments on behalf of the Centre on the 10th day of hearing on petitions challenging nullification of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories, Attorney General R Venkataramani told the Bench that a balanced view of things needed to be taken.

Venkataramani said it should not be a case of losing the nation and preserving the Constitution. Noting that as a general law life and limb must be protected, he said, “A limb can be amputated to save a life but a life is never given to save a limb.”

“Mr AG, we cannot postulate a situation where the ends justify the means… Means should also be consistent with the ends,” the CJI told Venkataramani.

“No deviation has taken place with regard to this presidential proclamation. To say that a fraud has been committed on the constitution is incorrect,” the Attorney General responded to the Bench – which also included Justice SK Kaul, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice BR Gavai and Justice Surya Kant.

Mehta took the Bench through the history of accession of Jammu and Kashmir in detail. He said “The moment Jinnah heard that India has accepted J&K’s accession, Jinnah invited Nehru to Lahore to discuss the problem… Mountbatten was eager to accept the invitation and Nehru was inclined to agree with Mountbatten. But Sardar Patel was strongly opposed to the proposition on the ground that Pakistan was the aggressor and India ought not to follow the policy of appeasing the aggressor.

“Nehru was running a high fever. It was decided that Mountbatten should go alone,” Mehta told the Bench, quoting from VP Menon’s book.

“High fever also seems to be an act of diplomacy,” the senior counsel Kapil Sibal quipped.

“It was a diplomatic illness and was necessary at the time,” Mehta replied.

He said, “Nehru, in his capacity as the Vice President of the Interim Government, which included both present day India and Pakistan, clearly said that independent India would not accept the divine right of kings.”

He said because of this confusion about Article 370 as to whether it was temporary or permanent, there was a psychological duality in the minds of a particular section of our country.

“That duality ended with this abrogation,” Mehta said, adding the nullification of Article 370 extended many fundamental rights to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

#Article 370 #Jammu #Kashmir #Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu; terrifying video shows several houses collapsing

2
Punjab

Pong, Bhakra levels up, Punjab put on high alert

3
Nation

'India took a walk on moon': Rover Pragyan marks successful next stage; rolls out of Chandrayaan-3 lander

4
Chandigarh

Rain throws life out of gear in Mohali

5
Punjab

ED raids premises of former Punjab Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, close aides

6
Nation

Tejas Mark 1A likely to be in new squadron at Indian Air Force op base

7
Himachal

Himachal rains: No food, no water; hundreds of people stranded as traffic jam stretches 5-10 km on Chandigarh-Manali highway

8
Punjab

Ludhiana: Rs 100-cr scam unearthed in Panchayat Department

9
Punjab

Ropar receives heavy rain, admn issues alert

10
Chandigarh

Lunar odyssey Chandrayaan-3 lands safely: Mohali lab made processor for Vikram lander

Don't Miss

View All
22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown
Nation

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of 'flat' landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission
Nation

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission

Singapore National University appoints British Professor Jasjit Singh to raise appreciation of Sikh way of life internationally
Diaspora

Singapore National University appoints British professor Jasjit Singh to internationally raise appreciation of Sikh way of life

Punjab on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases
Punjab

Punjab put on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday
Punjab

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday

‘Red' rain alert in Himachal Pradesh for 2 days: Zero visibility, heavy downpour, lightning as Shimla witnesses another terrifying night
Himachal

Red alert in Himachal Pradesh for 2 days; zero visibility, heavy downpour, lightning as Shimla witnesses another terrifying night

Explainer: Why are space agencies racing to the moon's south pole?
World

Explainer: Why are space agencies racing to the moon's south pole?

Top News

PM Modi, Chinese President Xi seen having brief exchanges in Johannesburg

In brief meeting with Xi Jinping, PM Modi raises concern over delay in resolving border issue

The two leaders agreed to direct their relevant officials to...

BRICS decides to admit 6 countries as new members of grouping; focuses on voices of Global South

BRICS decides to admit 6 countries as new members of grouping; focuses on voices of Global South

Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the Unite...

Rover Pragyan marks successful next stage; rolls out of Chandrayaan-3 lander; to roam around rocks and craters

'India took a walk on moon': Rover Pragyan marks successful next stage; rolls out of Chandrayaan-3 lander

National Film Awards: Best popular film award goes to ‘RRR’

National Awards: ‘Rocketry — The Nambi Effect’ is best feature film, acting honours to Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and Allu Arjun

Pankaj Tripathi named best supporting actor for 'Mimi', Pall...

NMC puts on hold its regulations mandating doctors to prescribe generic drugs, bar them from endorsing any drug brand

NMC puts on hold its regulations mandating doctors to prescribe generic drugs

Indian Medical Association and Indian Pharmaceutical Allianc...


Cities

View All

Custodial death: Human rights panel seeks report from ADGP

Custodial death in Amritsar: Punjab Human rights panel seeks report from ADGP

200-foot breach at Sutlej plugged by Tarn Taran admn, Kar Sewa Sect Sarhali

3 held with 3.2 -kg heroin in Tarn Taran

3 cross-border smugglers nabbed with 41 kg heroin

526 gm of heroin seized in Gharinda

Give details of ~1K cr spent on IT Park, Purohit tells CHB

Give details of Rs 1K cr spent on IT Park, Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit tells CHB

Lunar odyssey Chandrayaan-3 lands safely: Mohali lab made processor for Vikram lander

Chandigarh: Three main carriageways for shorter route to Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport

Homemaker’s contribution no less than that of skilled worker: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Administration restricts entry in Chandigarh water bodies

Delhi airport’s one runway to be temporarily closed for resurfacing works from September 11

Delhi airport’s one runway to be temporarily closed for resurfacing works from September 11

Central govt offices in Delhi will be closed from September 8 to 10 in view of G20 summit: Personnel Ministry

Bus conductor sexually assaults woman in Delhi, held

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Court indicts Sajjan Kumar in gurdwara burning case

2 killed in Noida factory explosion

Baupur Mand battles flood aftermath

Baupur Mand battles flood aftermath

Wrongly held for smuggling of drugs in Pakistan: Kin of Shahkot youths

People told to stay away from Beas, low-lying areas

Court asks Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural to compensate complainants for harassment

Farmers sit on indefinite dharna in Phagwara

Plan to revamp Dhandari Kalan railway station in dist finalised

Plan to revamp Dhandari Kalan railway station in district finalised

Ludhiana school building collapses, teacher dies

Ludhiana: Rs 100-cr scam unearthed in Panchayat Department

Education Department's tall claims fall flat as tragedy strikes Baddowal school

Poor sewerage, drainage main causes of concern in many areas

6 years on, govt to release varsity’s scholarship dues

6 years on, govt to release varsity’s scholarship dues

Naib Tehsildar of Bareta, Patwari arrested for forgery

India making its mark in world affairs: Ex-envoy

Students meet their role models

Teej celebrated at Mohindra College