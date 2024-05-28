Heatwave sweeps J&K, some respite likely after two days

Srinagar, May 27
Hot and dry conditions will persist in Jammu and Kashmir until May 29. A brief period of rain is expected from May 30 to June 2 in the hilly areas. The heat wave will return on June 3, according to a MeT official.
Jammu city on Sunday recorded a season-high temperature of 42.8°C, 3.7°C above normal. Night temperature in Jammu remained at 24.5°C. Qazigund in south Kashmir recorded 33.5°C, 8.2°C above normal, the second highest in 43 years. The highest was 33.6°C on May 31, 1981, Mukhtar Ahmed, Director of IMD Srinagar said.
Pahalgam in Kashmir recorded 28.1°C, 5.3°C above normal. The summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar recorded 32.2°C, 6.6°C above normal, and Gulmarg recorded 22.6°C, 5.4°C above normal.
Bhaderwah in Doda district of Jammu recorded 34.8°C, the second highest in 23 years. The highest was 37.6°C on May 30, 2000. Kokernag in South Kashmir recorded 31.5°C, the second highest in 22 years. The highest was 32.6°C on May 15, 2001.
The IMD had advised people to avoid heat exposure, drink plenty of fluids, and take extra care of the elderly and children. “Slight relief from heatwave/hot & dry weather conditions during May 30, May 31 and June 1 - 2 over most parts of Kashmir Division & few hilly areas of Jammu Division is likely. Another spell of heatwave from 3rd June onwards is expected. People are advised to avoid heat exposure & drink a lot of fluids, including water, especially the vulnerable elderly people, infants and children,” The MeT office stated.
