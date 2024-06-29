Heavy rain triggers mudslides in Doda

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 28

Heavy rainfall, apparently due to a cloudburst, triggered mudslides in the Thathri area of Doda district in Jammu division early on Friday.

Water and muck started flowing on roads, causing panic among local residents as they were reminded of the flashfloods in 2017.

Muck entered many homes and shops in the Thathri market, while a major portion of the Batote-Kishtwar National Highway was submerged in water. Ninjury or loss of life was reported in the incident.

Residents said the area witnessed heavy rainfall and lightning around 3.30 am. Owing to the mudslides, some vehicles parked in the affected area were filled with muck as rain brought along loose soil from the hill slopes.

Thathri Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Masood Ahmed said muck covered the entire market area of the town. He said the district administration started restoration and cleaning work around 4 am soon after the incident.

Ahmed told The Tribune that mud, which came down from the adjoining hills into the houses and shops, was cleared by evening. He said six to seven internal roads had also been affected due to the mudslide. He added that rain might have been caused due to a cloudburst.

The traffic on the busy road was completely paralysed as debris and muck filled the road. Men and machinery were seen clearing the road even as there was warning of more rainfall in the region from June 29.

Irfan Majeed, a local resident, said that water and muck entered his house, making it impossible for the elderly in the home to even step down from their beds. “It took over four hours to clear the house. However, if there is another spell of rain, the situation will again turn grim for the residents,” he said.

