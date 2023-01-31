Heavy snowfall in J&K, all 68 flights cancelled

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 30

Heavy snowfall and rain in entire Jammu and Kashmir threw normal life out of gear as all 68 flights at Srinagar airport were cancelled and Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH) remained closed for the day due to landslides.

Amid heavy rain in Ramban, shooting stones and landslides at different sites forced the authorities to shut the NH for vehicular traffic.

A driver also died when the oil tanker he was driving met with an accident near Kowbagh, Ramban, early in the morning today. The deceased has been identified as Imtiaz Ahmed, a resident of Wagan, Banihal. As per reports, he met with the accident due to poor weather conditions and slippery road.

All the 68 scheduled flights at the Srinagar airport were cancelled due to low visibility and continuous snowfall.

Meanwhile, the Ramban police rescued a group of tourists who were stuck in snow near Nathatop area. The police had received a distress call at Patnitop regarding some tourists from Uttar Pradesh who were stuck due to heavy snowfall.

