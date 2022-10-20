 Held for killing 2 labourers, ultra killed in Shopian ops : The Tribune India

Held for killing 2 labourers, ultra killed in Shopian ops

Held for killing 2 labourers, ultra killed in Shopian ops

Kin of one of the labourers mourn upon the arrival of his body at Dannapurwa village in Kannauj district on Wednesday. PTI



Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, October 19

A “hybrid militant” was killed in an encounter a day after he was arrested by the police for allegedly killing two non-local labourers in a grenade attack, drawing condemnation from political parties.

The police said Imran Bashir Ganaie, 24, was arrested hours after two labourers from Uttar Pradesh were killed in a grenade attack at Harmen village in Shopian.

IED found in Kupwara

  • Security forces on Wednesday detected an improvised explosive device (IED) in Kupwara district, officials said.
  • Army men and police personnel detected the IED planted along the road at Udipora in Handwara which was later destroyed.

“Based on the disclosure of the arrested hybrid terrorist and in continuous raids by the police and security forces, another contact was established between the terrorists and the security forces at Nowgam, Shopian. Ganaie was killed by the firing of another terrorist,” the Kashmir zone police tweeted.

The police said joint raids along with security forces were launched on the basis of the disclosures made by the accused about terrorists and their hideouts.

‘Civilian Killings’

Security forces are using dubious nomenclature—hybrid militant and chance encounters—to justify civilian killings in Kashmir. —Mehbooba Mufti, PDP leader

In one of the raids on a hideout at Dongri Nala near Landoora bridge, the militants managed to escape from the spot after initial fire, the police said. “Following his (Ganaie’s) disclosure, another raid was conducted in Nowgam orchards of Shopian where he had earlier met with other terrorists responsible for his recruitment in terror ranks besides providing a grenade to him,” the police said.

A joint anti-terrorist operation was launched in the area in the wee hours of Wednesday after the accused “agreed to show the exact place of the hideout” in the orchards, the police said.

“During the search operation, the hiding terrorists fired upon the joint search party, in which the arrested hybrid terrorist, who was leading the search party for identifying the place, got injured. He was shifted to a hospital where he was declared brought dead,” the police said.

“Taking advantage of the darkness, the terrorists managed to escape from the spot,” the police said, adding that incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered from the spot.

Former CM and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti said security forces were using “dubious nomenclature—hybrid militant and chance encounters—to justify civilian killings” in Kashmir. “The killings of Pandits and labourers are condemnable but the death of an accused by militants while he was in police custody gives rise to allegations that it was part of the catch-and-kill policy,” she added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

Delhi woman kidnapped, gang-raped for 2 days in Ghaziabad, ‘rod inserted in her private parts’

2
Punjab

Watch: ‘VVIP brat’ fires gunshots after buying Bentley in Mohali’s Kharar, FIR after video goes viral

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Fugitive gangster Deepak Tinu nabbed by Delhi Police from Ajmer

4
Nation

Mallikarjun Kharge elected Congress president; party gets its first non-Gandhi chief in 24 years

5
Himachal

New Delhi-Una Vande Bharat Express begins regular service; to run six days a week

6
Trending

Punjabi boy with Canadian PR the prize, beauty contest in Bathinda leaves twitter fuming

7
Ludhiana

Drug addict, who killed wife, 2 kids, parents-in-law by setting them afire at Jalandhar, commits suicide

8
Nation

Russia-Ukraine War: India asks citizens to leave Ukraine immediately

9
World

China blocks India, US proposal to list Pakistan-based LeT leader Shahid Mahmood as global terrorist

10
Nation

New airbase coming up in Gujarat near Indo-Pak border to emerge as effective centre for country's security: PM Modi at DefExpo 2022

Don't Miss

View All
Canadian citizenship for 300,000 people by March 2023, Indians to benefit
Diaspora

Canadian citizenship for 300,000 people by March 2023, Indians to benefit

Guinness World Records officially declares Monday ‘worst day of the week’, Netizens out-and-out concurs
Trending

Guinness World Records officially declares Monday ‘worst day of the week’, Netizens out-and-out concur

Daddy rocked, daughter shocked: Father roasts girl over ‘scoring’ ‘B-’ on blood group report in comparison with her friend’s ‘A+’
Trending

Daddy rocked, daughter shocked: Father roasts girl over ‘scoring’ ‘B-’ on blood group report in comparison with her friend’s ‘A+’

Akshay Kumar refutes reports of owning ~260-crore private jet
Lifestyle

Akshay Kumar refutes reports of owning Rs 260-crore private jet

Video: US woman saves for 30 years to fund her Rs 2 crore trip to see Titanic's wreckage
Trending

Video: US woman saves for 30 years to fund her Rs 2 crore trip to see Titanic's wreckage

2BHK flat goes for ~95 lakh in housing board e-auction
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits
Entertainment

Watch: Siddharth Sagar mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home

Top News

China blocks bid to blacklist 2 Pak terrorists, again

China puts on hold India, US move to blacklist Hafiz Saeed's son at UN

Rupee hits a fresh record low of 83.06 against US dollar

Rupee hits a fresh record low of 83.06 against US dollar

The dollar index, which gauges greenback’s strength against ...

Mallikarjun Kharge is Cong prez; immediate task Himachal, Gujarat elections

Mallikarjun Kharge is Cong prez; immediate task Himachal, Gujarat elections

‘Putin sent me 20 bottles of Vodka’: Italy-ex PM's remarks under scanner

‘Putin sent me 20 bottles of Vodka’: Italy-ex PM's remarks under scanner

Vodka imports from Russia are banned but Massrali said she w...

Aware of reports of Pulitzer-winning Kashmiri journalist being prevented from travelling to US: State dept

Aware of reports of Pulitzer-winning Kashmiri journalist being prevented from travelling to US: State dept


Cities

View All

Mobile shop worker hurt as ASI’s service pistol goes off in Amritsar

Mobile shop worker hurt as ASI’s service pistol goes off in Amritsar

Amritsar: Firecracker prices to remain high this Diwali

Amritsar civic body acts tough against encroachers

12 booked for changing girdawari of government land in Amritsar village

Amritsar: Protest by ministerial staff continues, enters 10th day

Lured by better price, Punjab farmers sell paddy in Haryana mandis

Lured by better price, Punjab farmers sell paddy in Haryana mandis

Air quality dips in Bathinda, Amritsar

NIA raids 3 locations in Bathinda to probe nexus between gangs, terror groups

Punjabi boy with Canadian PR the prize, beauty contest in Bathinda leaves twitter fuming

NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Punjab's Bathinda to unearth their links with gangsters

Now, material from MC plant mandatory for govt projects

Now, material from MC plant mandatory for govt projects

Fill PGI vacancies regularly: RS panel

UT quashes Estate Office order

Rs 50K bounty on 4 GBP fugitives

74.8% Vande Bharat occupancy on Day 1

Verka to supply 2 lakh litres of milk to Delhi: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Verka to supply 2 lakh litres of milk to Delhi: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Delhi cops arrest gangster Deepak Tinu from Ajmer

Delhi CM recommends Raaj Kumar Anand's name for Cabinet berth

EOW to probe role of 82 jail officials in crime syndicate

'Life' over, 50L vehicles de-registered in Delhi

File to move abroad rejected twice, Jalandhar youth shoots self, critical

Jalandhar youth shoots self, critical

Sultanpur Lodhi girl Chahat ranks 30th in HCS (Judicial) exam

Surya Enclave residents meet Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Arora, seek flyover construction

Golden girl Rachna qualifies for state games

Act against Una-based unit for causing pollution: Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari

Stubble burning at 7-year low, Ludhiana still among top 10 most polluted

Stubble burning at 7-year low, Ludhiana still among top 10 most polluted

Ministerial staff to strike till October 26

Civic body ignoring poor condition of Sherpur Road

3 more contract virus in Ludhiana district

Marriage proposal rejected, youth dies by suicide

Don’t turn Rajindra hospital into referral institute: Bhagwant Mann to admn

Don’t turn Rajindra hospital into referral institute: Bhagwant Mann to admn

Patiala girl cracks HJS exam in first attempt

Patiala's rural areas see dip in institutional deliveries

DSP found dead of bullet injury in Nabha