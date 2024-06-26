Helicopter service from Jammu to Vaishno Devi shrine begins

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 25

In a major boost to pilgrimage to the Vaishno Devi shrine, the much-awaited helicopter service from Jammu to Vaishno Devi via Panchhi helipad commenced on Tuesday.

The service, which was eagerly awaited by devotees, will provide a convenient and comfortable mode of transportation to the shrine. The direct helicopter service from Jammu to Vaishno Devi was approved by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board at its 72nd meeting on April 3.

To cost Rs 35,000 The shrine board has come up with two packages for the facility, the same day return (SDR) package is priced at Rs 35,000 and the next day return (NDR) package to cost Rs 60,000.

The first sortie which took off from Jammu Airport by 11 am was received at Panchhi helipad at about 11.20 am by Anshul Garg, the Chief Executive Officer of the board. The helicopter service will operate from the Jammu airport to Panchhi helipad, located near the shrine. The service will be available daily, with four flights operating throughout the day. The flight will operate only when a minimum of four pilgrims have booked the service.

The board has come up with two packages for the pilgrims desirous of availing the facility, which are same day return (SDR) package that would cost Rs 35,000 per pilgrim, and the next day return (NDR) package that would cost Rs 60,000. Under the same day return, the pilgrim, apart from to-and-fro helicopter service from Jammu to shrine, will also get transport facility from Panchhi helipad to the shrine and back to the helipad, priority ‘darshan’, a free meal at Bhawan, ropeway ticket to Bhairon temple and a box of “Panchmeva Prasad”.

Under next day return, the pilgrim will also get transport facility from Panchhi helipad to the shrine and back to helipad, priority darshans, accommodation for overnight stay and three meals at Bhawan, Shradha Suman Vishesh Poojan Arti (SSVP), ropeway ticket to Bhairon temple and box of Panchmeva Prasad.

