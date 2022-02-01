Help curb drug menace: J&K L-G to NCC cadets

Jammu, January 31
The National Cadet Corps (NCC) should play a major role in reversing the drug menace in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha said on Monday.
Interacting with the NCC contingent from J&K and Ladakh that participated in the Republic Day parade in Delhi, Sinha lauded the cadets for their services, especially during the pandemic. This year's NCC contingent comprised 57 cadets from the two UTs. —
