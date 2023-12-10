Help save Raika forest, Jammu citizens’ group urges CJI Chandrachud

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 9

In a bid to protect Raika forest, the last remaining green patch in Jammu, the citizen’s collective known as ‘Friends of Raika’ has appealed to the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud for immediate intervention. Anmol Ohri, spokesperson for Friends of Raika, provided insights into the ongoing struggle to safeguard the forest, which faces imminent threat due to construction activities.

Comprising youth, senior citizens, social groups, and environmentalists, Friends of Raika has been fighting tirelessly for over 45 months to protect the Raika forest. Expressing deep despair and concern for their future, the group outlined the critical situation faced by Raika forest in their open letter, emphasising the collective struggle waged by Friends of Raika.

Rejecting the current decision-makers’ disregard for the environment and the people’s will, Ohri stated, “To underline our commitment, we plan a symbolic act of civil disobedience — an extensive plantation drive within the forest where trees were felled for inauguration purposes.”

Ohri invited everyone concerned about the environment to join their campaign to protect Raika forest, using the hashtag #dyingraikaforest. He emphasised, “Raika is not just a forest; it’s our pride and identity. Together, we can breathe life back into Raika.”

The trigger for the open letter occurred on December 4 when media reports indicated that the Supreme Court sought details on the construction of a new High Court complex in Jammu. According to Ohri, the reports highlighted a justice’s inquiry into the construction status, expressing dissatisfaction with the lack of allocated funds and instructing an expedited process.

Ohri shared, “The controversy surrounding the High Court complex dates back to June 2023 when its inauguration took place in Raika. Friends of Raika had staged a non-violent protest for over 15 days before the inauguration, sending our first open letter to the Chief Justice of India.”

