Heroin smuggler arrested

Jammu, November 21

The Samba police have arrested one of the most wanted heroin smugglers, involved in four cases of peddling and attacks on policemen. The accused has been identified as Shamusdin, a resident of Rakh Barotian, Vijaypur, Samba district. He was caught by SHO Sandeep Charak and SI Ankush Sharma. SSP Benam Tosh said the arrest was a big blow to smugglers.

