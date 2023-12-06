Heroin supplier arrested in Samba

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 5

Samba police on Tuesday arrested a heroin supplier who was involved in several cases of NDPS Act and attacks on police. The arrested supplier has been identified as Masoom Ali alias Kala, a resident of Rakh Barotian in Samba.

Six cases under Sections 307, 341, 353, 332, 382, 147, 148 and 8, 21, 22, 29 NDPS Act were registered in different police stations against Kala who was on the run evading arrest and police had been chasing him for the last over six months.

Within two days after the arrest of his wife for attack on police, Kala has also been arrested by a police team comprising Vijaypur SHO Sandeep Charak and SI Ankush Sharma.

“The arrested heroin supplier Kala, who was involved in heroin supplying, managed to escape from police cardons, raids and special nakas several times, but finally, he has been arrested by police after hectic efforts using changed tactics and methodology,” SSP Benam Tosh said.

