Hideout busted in Anantnag

PTI

Srinagar, March 13

A Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) hideout was unearthed in Rakh Momin Dangi area of Bijbehara in Anantnag district, the police said on Monday.

After getting specific input, security men seized five improvised explosive devices (IEDs), programmed timer devices and radio-controlled IEDs, six detonators, three pistols, five pistol magazines, etc., officials added.