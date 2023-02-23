High Court allows termination of minor's pregnancy

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, February 22

The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has allowed termination of the 19-week pregnancy of an alleged minor rape victim. Justice Javaid Iqbal Wani directed the authorities concerned to terminate the pregnancy after fresh examination of the victim by medical experts. On February 14, the family of the victim filed a police complaint, stating that the girl had been raped. On February 17, the court had directed a medical board of Kashmir’s premier maternity institution, Lalla Ded (LD) Hospital in Srinagar, to ascertain as to whether the termination of pregnancy was advisable.

Dr Rizwana Habib, Head of the Department, Gynecology and Obstetrics at LD Hospital, in her report revealed that the victim had been pregnant for 19 weeks and being a teenager runs a very high risk if subjected to medical termination of pregnancy. The medical report, however, stated that the pregnancy could be terminated if the parents of the victim gave consent. The victim’s father gave consent in the court.