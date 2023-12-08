High Court asks admn to constitute committee to analyse road accidents

Arjun Sharma
Jammu, December 7
After series of accidents in mountainous areas of Jammu division in which many lives were lost, a Division Bench (DB) of Jammu and Kshmir and Ladakh High Court has directed the administration to constitute an expert committee to ascertain the reasons for frequent road accidents.
Panel to comprise experts
- Professor from IIT Jammu having expertise in road safety
- Engineer to be nominated by the Chief Engineer, SAMPARK
- Executive engineer to be nominated by the Chief Engineer, PWD, (R&B), Jammu
- Expert in geology with in-depth knowledge of landslides
The Division Bench at Jammu, which included Chief Justice N Kotiswar Singh and Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, took serious note of frequent road accidents on Mughal Road, Batote-Doda-Kishtwar stretch and Ramban roads.
The Bench issued direction to constitute an expert committee comprising a professor from IIT Jammu having expertise in road safety, an engineer to be nominated by the Chief Engineer, SAMPARK, an executive engineer to be nominated by the Chief Engineer, PWD, (R&B), Jammu, and an expert in geology with in-depth knowledge of landslides.
These significant directions were issued on three public interest litigations filed by Intikhab Ahmed Qazi, Bar Association Doda, and Asif Iqbal Bhat, a social activist highlighting frequent road accidents in Pir Panjal and Chenab Valley region.
The Bench further directed that Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar, who is already appointed as Nodal Officer in this PIL, will coordinate the functioning of the expert committee.
The committee has been directed to visit and inspect Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), Batote-Kishtwar NH (NH-244) and Mughal Road and to ascertain the causes and reasons for frequent road accidents.
Advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed, Syed Asim Hashmi, Rahul Raina, Supriya Chouhan, M Zulkarnain Chowdhary, Suraj Singh, Syed Majid Shah and Adnan Mushtaq Jaral appeared for the petitioners whereas Advocate Vishal Sharma and Senior Additional Advocate General SS Nanda appeared for J&K administration.
The expert committee has been directed to submit its report by or before the first week of February 2024. The PIL will come up for further proceedings on February 13.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliamentary ethics committee likely to table report on TMC MP Mahua Moitra today
Tabling of the report is expected to be followed by Moitra's...
K Chandrasekhar Rao hospitalised after fall at his home
KCR served as the chief minister of Telangana from 2014 to 2...
Actor Junior Mehmood dies at 68 after battle with cancer
He was suffering from stomach cancer and was not keeping wel...
Indian motel manager in US jailed for human trafficking, forced labour
71-year-old Shreesh Tiwari made sexual overtures to the vict...
'Mother sold me for Rs 4 lakh into marriage with Haryana man', alleges UP woman
The woman from Mahesra alleges that the man she was ‘married...