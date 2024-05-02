 High Court of J&K and Ladakh quashes PSA detention of two persons, terms orders ‘vague’ : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • High Court of J&K and Ladakh quashes PSA detention of two persons, terms orders ‘vague’

High Court of J&K and Ladakh quashes PSA detention of two persons, terms orders ‘vague’

High Court of J&K and Ladakh quashes PSA detention of two persons, terms orders ‘vague’

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 1

The High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Tuesday quashed the detention of two persons booked under the Public Safety Act and directed the authorities to release them from custody. The court in two separate judgments described the detention orders passed by two different district magistrates as vague.

While quashing the detention of a detainee, Tariq Ahmad Napa, whom District Magistrate, Baramulla, booked on September 15, 2022, a single bench of Justice Rajesh Sekhri said the detention order due to the vagueness of the allegations was not sustained in the eyes of law. It directed the authorities to release him from custody if he was not required in any other case.

In another case, a bench of Justice MA Chowdhary quashed a detention order against Suhail Ahmad Shah of Shah Mohalla Panzinara, Srinagar. District Magistrate, Srinagar, had passed the detention order on June 27, 2022.

“The detaining authority while detaining the detenue has been negligent in observing the safeguards as are available constitutionally and statutorily, by not furnishing whole of the material on which detention order was based, incapacitated the detenue to make an effective and meaningful representation,” the court said.

While directing authorities to set the detainee free, the Court said the detention order was based on vague grounds, which showed non-application of mind to reach subjective satisfaction for passing the same to curtail the cherished right of liberty of the detainee.

HC stays defamation proceedings

Jammu: A High Court Bench of Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul has stayed the proceedings before the Court of City Judge, Srinagar, in a criminal defamation complaint filed by Dharmarth Trust against former employees Pritam Sharma, Karnail Chand and Kamal Kishore Sharma.

After hearing counsel for the petitioners, Justice Koul issued notice to the Dharmarth Trust through its additional secretary, Varinder Singh Jamwal, J&K Dharmarth Trust Regional Office, Gadadhar Temple, Old Secretariat, Srinagar, and subject to objections and till next date before the Bench, stayed the proceedings in case titled Dharmarth Trust vs Pritam Sharma and Ors. — OC

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kashmir #Ladakh #Srinagar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Bihar man falls in love with mother-in-law, marries her, giving their relationship an altogether new meaning

2
Punjab

Dalvir Goldy joins AAP day after quitting Congress; Bhagwant Mann calls him ‘good, promising’ candidate

3
Trending

Dhruv Rathee replies to fake viral posts claiming his ‘wife is Pakistani’ and he lives in ‘Dawood Ibrahim's bungalow in Karachi’

4
India

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused attempts suicide in lock-up, dies at hospital in Mumbai

5
Punjab

Dalvir Goldy to confront Congress ‘parachute’ candidate Sukhpal Khaira in Sangrur on Thursday; promises to give fillip to AAP campaign

6
Delhi

At least 100 schools receive bomb threats in Delhi NCR; found nothing after checks, say police

7
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Court frames charges against jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, 26 others

8
Chandigarh

After a gap of 4 years, Punjab and Haryana High Court paves way for construction of Tribune flyover project

9
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

10
Himachal

Atul Verma is new Himachal DGP, was given important posting after Sukhu govt faced crisis

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

Violence, chaos erupts in US universities as protesters and counter-protesters clash over war in Gaza

Violence, chaos erupts in US universities as protesters and counter-protesters clash over war in Gaza

15 people were injured during the UCLA confrontation, includ...

On Supreme Court order, Election Commission tells CEOs to secure symbol units for 45 days after results

On Supreme Court order, Election Commission tells CEOs to secure symbol units for 45 days after results

Poll panel wants necessary storage infrastructure in place t...

Pannun case: Expect India to be accountable: US

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun case: Expect India to be accountable, says US

US police deny reports on killing of Goldy Brar

US police deny reports on killing of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar

Expect above normal temperature, more heat wave days this month: IMD

Expect above normal temperature, more heat wave days this month: IMD


Cities

View All

Residents allege bungling of grains by ration depot holders in Verka

Residents allege bungling of grains by ration depot holders in Verka

Over 50% fields harvested; crop arrival reaches 4.37 lakh MT in Amritsar district

With sewer overflowing, it’s neither Amrit nor Anand at Ranjit Avenue park

Cross-border smuggler held with 500 gm heroin

1.1 lakh litre lahan recovered in villages along Sutlej river

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court lifts stay, Tribune flyover project to kick off after 4 years

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court lifts stay, Tribune flyover project to kick off after 4 years

College girl, driver killed in collision between auto, SUV in Chandigarh

Now, pay by QR code at Chandigarh MC parking lots

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Traffic yet to be restored on road near Punjab CM’s house in Chandigarh

Panic grips Delhi as over 80 schools get bomb threat

Panic grips Delhi as over 80 schools get bomb threat

Over 80 schools receive bomb threats in Delhi

IS angle suspected, anti-terror unit to investigate case

BJP’s Tiwari, Malhotra file nomination papers

Police seek time to probe Inderlok namaz incident

BJP candidate faces farmers’ ire, yet again

BJP candidate faces farmers’ ire, yet again

CM’s roadshow in Phagwara today

5 bikes with modified silencers seized in city

968 grams of gold recovered from car

BSP ex-MLA’s son SAD(A) pick from Jalandhar

Residents seek removal of garbage piles at MC dump

Residents seek removal of garbage piles at MC dump

Railway employees mark Labour Day

Hospital authorities issue ‘fake’ medical certificate, owner booked

7 booked for Rs 2.45 cr fraud

Protracted rail roko protest worries industrialists

Wife, paramour held for man’s murder in Mandi Gobindgarh

Wife, paramour held for man’s murder in Mandi Gobindgarh

Admissions for 2024-25 session begins at Punjabi University, Patiala

Will pitch for Punjab’s share of funds in Parliament: AAP Patiala candidate Balbir Singh

Chicago martyrs remembered

Patiala BJP rural president Garhi back in Akali fold