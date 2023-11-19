High Court seeks details of 13 ex-MLAs occupying govt bungalows

PTI

Jammu, November 18

The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has directed the estates department to submit the details of 13 former ministers and ex-legislators occupying government bungalows in Srinagar and Jammu.

The department has already submitted the details of 35 such occupants. Hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) pertaining to unauthorised retention of 48 bungalows by former ministers and former legislators, the Division Bench of the HC in Jammu asked for the required information by December 15 when the case will be taken up again.

The hearing in the matter was held through videoconference.

Jammu and Kashmir ceased to be a state on August 2, 2019, after its special status under Article 370 of the Constitution was abrogated and it was bifurcated into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Advocate SS Ahmed, appearing for the petitioner, accused the estates department of deliberately delaying the matter by submitting incomplete information to the court when categorical directions had been issued for furnishing the list of 48 occupants with regard to their alternative accommodation or houses either in the Jammu or Kashmir regions.

