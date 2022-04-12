High-level Central team visits PM’s rally venue in Jammu

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 11

A high-level central team comprising senior officers of the Centre, led by Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, today visited the venue of PM Narendra Modi’s rally on April 24.

‘Panchayti Raj Diwas’ this year is being organised by the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Science and Technology, the Department of Biotechnology and the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, Government of India, at Palli village in Samba. Senior functionaries from government departments involved in making arrangements at the village held a tour.

A team of senior J&K officials led by Additional Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo also interacted with the central team at the site of the programme.

Dr Jitendra Singh said the choice of Palli panchayat as the venue of the national level Panchayati Raj Diwas indicated the high priority given by the PM to Jammu and Kashmir and the Modi government's focus to strengthen Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) in the union territory.