High-level MHA delegation visits villages along LAC in Ladakh

Jammu, September 11

Amid tension between the Indian and Chinese armies along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, a high-level delegation of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) visited border villages close to Pangong Lake in Leh district.

The delegation led by Atal Dulloo, Secretary, Border Management, MHA, visited the Pangong area, specifically villages of Chushul, Maan, Merak, Urgo and Tangtse in order to assess the progress of development.

Dulloo was accompanied by Manoj Singh Rawat, Additional Director General, ITBP, senior security officers and civil administration officials from Ladakh. The visit was aimed to assess the situation in villages along the border belt and to ask locals about their requirements.

The members of panchayats held discussions with the officials and informed them about the pressing need for mobile connectivity in the areas along the LAC.

“The public highlighted several pressing demands, including the installation of mobile connectivity towers to address the absence of internet facilities, which directly impacts the local education system. Additionally, requests for solar-powered housing, hand pumps, and guesthouses were put forth. The locals also emphasised the need for the area to be declared an international border, enabling their children to access employment opportunities in border-related sectors,” an official of the administration said.

Dulloo assured the locals that their concerns would be promptly conveyed to the relevant authorities for resolution. He further instructed security forces to maintain close communication with the local population and civil administration.

During his visit, residents of the Changthang area also raised concerns about construction restrictions imposed by the Wildlife Act, hampering economic activities such as the establishment of resorts and restaurants.

Dulloo emphasised the priority placed on the vibrant village programme by the Central government, which aims to provide essential infrastructure in these border villages.

